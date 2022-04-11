Hartford Investment Management Co. Has $6.75 Million Stake in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its stake in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,827 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,187 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $6,748,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Cordant Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 8,260.0% in the 4th quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 418 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 1,700.0% in the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 396 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 28.3% in the third quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 431 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FIS stock traded up $0.64 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $102.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 67,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,141,862. The company has a 50 day moving average of $99.90 and a 200 day moving average of $108.97. The stock has a market cap of $62.59 billion, a PE ratio of 149.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.00 and a 12-month high of $155.96.

Fidelity National Information Services ( NYSE:FIS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The information technology services provider reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.03. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 8.50%. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.62 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a $0.47 dividend. This is a boost from Fidelity National Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is currently 276.47%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FIS. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $134.00 to $113.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $182.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Stephens started coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $138.76.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers enterprise acquiring, software-led small- to medium-sized businesses acquiring, and global e-commerce solutions.

