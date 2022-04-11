Hartford Investment Management Co. Has $3.80 Million Holdings in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) by 11.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,725 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,895 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Match Group were worth $3,799,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Match Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Match Group by 518.5% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 167 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Match Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Match Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Match Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Match Group alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MTCH shares. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Match Group from $176.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Match Group in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Match Group in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on Match Group from $153.00 to $132.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Match Group from $190.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.13.

Shares of Match Group stock traded down $5.90 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $96.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,789,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,802,280. The company has a market capitalization of $27.52 billion, a PE ratio of 116.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $105.90 and a 200 day moving average of $127.81. Match Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.20 and a 12 month high of $182.00.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The technology company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($1.13). The firm had revenue of $806.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $821.16 million. Match Group had a negative return on equity of 69.07% and a net margin of 9.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Match Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTCH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Match Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Match Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.