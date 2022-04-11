Hartford Investment Management Co. Has $3.51 Million Holdings in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)

Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,169 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,715 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Twitter were worth $3,508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Twitter during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Twitter by 601.3% during the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 561 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Twitter by 40.1% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 576 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Twitter by 178.8% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 683 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Twitter during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. 78.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.79, for a total transaction of $198,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 5,614 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total value of $207,942.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,614 shares of company stock valued at $744,993. Insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TWTR traded up $0.78 on Monday, reaching $47.01. The company had a trading volume of 117,611,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,391,186. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -155.79 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s fifty day moving average is $37.32 and its 200 day moving average is $45.02. Twitter, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.30 and a 52-week high of $73.34. The company has a quick ratio of 5.89, a current ratio of 5.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The social networking company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. Twitter had a negative return on equity of 4.37% and a negative net margin of 4.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Twitter, Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

Twitter declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the social networking company to buy up to 14% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

TWTR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Twitter in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Twitter from $86.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Twitter from $79.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. Cowen reduced their target price on Twitter from $67.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their target price on Twitter from $65.00 to $51.00 in a report on Monday, March 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.06.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real-time. The company offers Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products and services, such as promoted ads and Twitter amplify, follower ads, and Twitter takeover; Tips to directly send small one-time payments on Twitter using various payment methods, including bitcoin; Super Follows, a paid monthly subscription, which includes bonus content, exclusive previews, and perks as a way to support and connect with creators on Twitter; and Ticketed Spaces to support creators on Twitter for their time and effort in hosting, speaking, and moderating the public conversation on Twitter Spaces.

