Hartford Investment Management Co. Has $3.17 Million Stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 14,535 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,062 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Cummins were worth $3,171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in Cummins by 4.2% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,402,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $764,156,000 after purchasing an additional 135,846 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Cummins by 2.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,723,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,992,000 after purchasing an additional 57,971 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in Cummins by 5.5% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,101,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,851,000 after purchasing an additional 109,970 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Cummins by 103.6% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,569,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,640,000 after purchasing an additional 798,253 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Cummins by 4.0% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,248,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,374,000 after purchasing an additional 48,188 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

In other Cummins news, insider Jill E. Cook sold 3,136 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.04, for a total transaction of $646,141.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Norman Thomas Linebarger sold 37,510 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.09, for a total transaction of $7,767,945.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 44,348 shares of company stock worth $9,180,117. 1.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of CMI stock traded down $1.76 on Monday, reaching $192.93. 1,108,883 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,259,593. Cummins Inc. has a one year low of $189.50 and a one year high of $273.65. The company has a market cap of $27.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.34, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a 50-day moving average of $209.17 and a 200-day moving average of $221.32.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by ($0.23). Cummins had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 23.63%. The business had revenue of $5.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.36 EPS. Cummins’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 17.57 EPS for the current year.

Cummins declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, December 14th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th were given a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. Cummins’s payout ratio is 39.75%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Cummins from $251.00 to $249.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $246.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Cummins from $301.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com downgraded Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $260.00 to $214.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cummins presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $270.67.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

