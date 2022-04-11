Hartford Investment Management Co. Grows Position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 23,633 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,635 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $5,573,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hendley & Co. Inc. increased its position in Dollar General by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Hendley & Co. Inc. now owns 24,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,750,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. AM Investment Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the fourth quarter valued at $223,000. Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in shares of Dollar General by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 21,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,982,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Helios Capital Management PTE. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the fourth quarter valued at $1,132,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in shares of Dollar General by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 465,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,640,000 after purchasing an additional 15,671 shares during the period. 90.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Emily C. Taylor sold 10,016 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.20, for a total transaction of $2,205,523.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Anita C. Elliott sold 7,502 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.70, for a total value of $1,768,221.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on DG shares. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on Dollar General from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on Dollar General in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Dollar General from $228.00 to $215.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley cut Dollar General from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $250.00 to $225.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Dollar General from $270.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $243.50.

Dollar General stock traded down $1.26 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $244.54. The stock had a trading volume of 51,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,184,366. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $55.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.60. Dollar General Co. has a 12 month low of $185.15 and a 12 month high of $246.14. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $211.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $217.49.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.57. The firm had revenue of $8.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.71 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 38.64% and a net margin of 7.01%. Dollar General’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.62 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Dollar General Co. will post 11.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 4th. This is a positive change from Dollar General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is 21.65%.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

