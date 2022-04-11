Hartford Investment Management Co. Acquires 32,032 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 398,775 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 32,032 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $8,283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. AM Investment Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. AM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 18,260 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 1,223 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 556,906 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $11,567,000 after purchasing an additional 23,414 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 26,246 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in Ford Motor by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 5,787,912 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $120,214,000 after purchasing an additional 787,912 shares during the last quarter. 50.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider William Clay Ford, Jr. acquired 267,697 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.81 per share, with a total value of $4,499,986.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ford Motor stock traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $15.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,671,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,040,852. Ford Motor has a 12-month low of $11.14 and a 12-month high of $25.87. The company has a market capitalization of $61.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.35, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.47.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.17). Ford Motor had a net margin of 13.13% and a return on equity of 18.55%. The business had revenue of $35.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 26th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 25th. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is 9.03%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on F shares. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ford Motor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.33.

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

