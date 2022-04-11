Hartford Investment Management Co. Acquires 2,854 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 38,491 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,854 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $5,501,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Kimberly-Clark by 8.8% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 52,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,958,000 after buying an additional 4,257 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 15.0% in the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 22,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,008,000 after purchasing an additional 2,968 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 21,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,079,000 after purchasing an additional 2,321 shares in the last quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 138.8% in the fourth quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,532,000 after purchasing an additional 10,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strong Tower Advisory Services grew its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services now owns 3,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KMB traded up $0.99 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $127.07. 37,665 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,014,396. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 12-month low of $117.32 and a 12-month high of $145.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.70, a PEG ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.05, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $127.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $133.02.

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.02. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 284.26% and a net margin of 9.33%. The firm had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.69 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $1.16 per share. This is an increase from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is 86.57%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group reduced their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $145.00 to $138.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $118.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $140.00 to $128.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $133.00 to $130.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $130.63.

In other news, Director Todd Maclin bought 2,000 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $136.01 per share, for a total transaction of $272,020.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

