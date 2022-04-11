Hartford Investment Management Co. Acquires 1,160 Shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its position in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,160 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $3,590,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in AvalonBay Communities during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in AvalonBay Communities during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the third quarter worth $33,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 240.4% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the third quarter worth $38,000. 86.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AvalonBay Communities alerts:

NYSE:AVB traded down $3.36 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $246.25. 1,204,067 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 705,260. The firm has a market cap of $34.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.45, a P/E/G ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 0.93. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $184.85 and a 52 week high of $259.05. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $243.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $241.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

AvalonBay Communities ( NYSE:AVB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $1.40. AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 43.76%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.02 EPS. On average, analysts expect that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 9.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $1.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $6.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.46%.

AVB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $276.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $289.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $285.00 to $272.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AvalonBay Communities currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $259.44.

About AvalonBay Communities (Get Rating)

As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 86,025 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AvalonBay Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvalonBay Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.