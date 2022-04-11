Harriet Booker Sells 6,000 Shares of Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH) Stock

Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH – Get Rating) COO Harriet Booker sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.18, for a total value of $163,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Harriet Booker also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, March 7th, Harriet Booker sold 6,000 shares of Option Care Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.12, for a total value of $156,720.00.
- On Monday, February 7th, Harriet Booker sold 6,000 shares of Option Care Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total value of $141,660.00.
NASDAQ OPCH opened at $28.43 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.84. The stock has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.38. Option Care Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.02 and a 1-year high of $29.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Option Care Health by 63.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 202,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,434,000 after purchasing an additional 78,818 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Option Care Health by 161.1% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 37,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $820,000 after purchasing an additional 23,128 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Option Care Health in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $311,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Option Care Health by 483.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 5,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Option Care Health during the third quarter worth $1,050,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.80% of the company’s stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Option Care Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Option Care Health currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.50.
About Option Care Health (Get Rating)
Option Care Health, Inc offers home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company provides anti-infective therapies; home infusion services to treat heart failures; home parenteral nutrition and enteral nutrition support services for numerous acute and chronic conditions, such as stroke, cancer, and gastrointestinal diseases; immunoglobulin infusion therapies for the treatment of immune deficiencies; and treatments for chronic inflammatory disorders, including Crohn's disease, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, ulcerative colitis, and other chronic inflammatory disorders.
