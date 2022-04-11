Harriet Booker Sells 6,000 Shares of Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH) Stock

Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH – Get Rating) COO Harriet Booker sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.18, for a total value of $163,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Harriet Booker also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 7th, Harriet Booker sold 6,000 shares of Option Care Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.12, for a total value of $156,720.00.

On Monday, February 7th, Harriet Booker sold 6,000 shares of Option Care Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total value of $141,660.00.

NASDAQ OPCH opened at $28.43 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.84. The stock has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.38. Option Care Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.02 and a 1-year high of $29.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Option Care Health ( NASDAQ:OPCH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $927.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $917.68 million. Option Care Health had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 4.07%. Option Care Health’s revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Option Care Health, Inc. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Option Care Health by 63.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 202,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,434,000 after purchasing an additional 78,818 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Option Care Health by 161.1% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 37,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $820,000 after purchasing an additional 23,128 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Option Care Health in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $311,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Option Care Health by 483.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 5,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Option Care Health during the third quarter worth $1,050,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.80% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Option Care Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Option Care Health currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.50.

Option Care Health, Inc offers home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company provides anti-infective therapies; home infusion services to treat heart failures; home parenteral nutrition and enteral nutrition support services for numerous acute and chronic conditions, such as stroke, cancer, and gastrointestinal diseases; immunoglobulin infusion therapies for the treatment of immune deficiencies; and treatments for chronic inflammatory disorders, including Crohn's disease, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, ulcerative colitis, and other chronic inflammatory disorders.

