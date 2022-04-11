Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY) Stock Holdings Decreased by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp reduced its position in Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY – Get Rating) by 28.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,201 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,871 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Harmony Biosciences were worth $307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HRMY. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 242.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 36.6% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences during the third quarter worth approximately $224,000. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences during the third quarter worth approximately $239,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $292,000. 53.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Harmony Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

NASDAQ HRMY opened at $49.79 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.21, a current ratio of 5.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of 85.85 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $43.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.66. Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.09 and a 12-month high of $52.75.

Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. Harmony Biosciences had a net margin of 11.33% and a return on equity of 75.85%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Jeffrey Dierks sold 14,471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.63, for a total transaction of $718,195.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jack Nielsen sold 1,027 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $51,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 612,491 shares of company stock worth $27,074,115. Insiders own 28.80% of the company’s stock.

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for patients with rare neurological disorders in the United States. Its product, WAKIX is a medication for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy.

