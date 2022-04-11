Harbour Energy plc (LON:HBR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Harbour Energy plc (LON:HBR – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 21 ($0.28).

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Harbour Energy in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Harbour Energy in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Harbour Energy to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Harbour Energy in a report on Wednesday, February 9th.

Shares of LON:HBR opened at GBX 490.80 ($6.44) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 747.69, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of £4.54 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 408.65 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 384.40. Harbour Energy has a one year low of GBX 284 ($3.72) and a one year high of GBX 507.33 ($6.65).

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. Harbour Energy’s payout ratio is presently 89.89%.

About Harbour Energy

Harbour Energy plc operates as an independent oil and gas company. It holds interests in various properties located in the United Kingdom, Norway, Indonesia, Vietnam, Brazil, Falkland Islands, Mauritania, and Mexico. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Edinburgh, the United Kingdom.

