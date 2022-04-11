Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) Stake Cut by Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust cut its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI – Get Rating) by 41.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 162,740 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 116,746 shares during the quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust owned 0.21% of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital worth $8,645,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC bought a new position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $80,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the third quarter worth about $90,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $115,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.78% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Marc T. Pangburn sold 4,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.27, for a total transaction of $203,369.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital stock traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $43.02. The stock had a trading volume of 16,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 818,606. The company has a quick ratio of 18.82, a current ratio of 18.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.83. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. has a one year low of $34.66 and a one year high of $65.74. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.96.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.06. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 59.38%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 4th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. This is an increase from Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 1st. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 101.35%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on HASI shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a report on Friday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.00.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc engages in focusing on solutions that reduce carbon emissions and increase resilience to climate change by providing capital and specialized expertise to companies in the energy efficiency, renewable energy and other sustainable infrastructure markets.

