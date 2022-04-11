H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) PT Lowered to SEK 125 at Credit Suisse Group

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Credit Suisse Group from SEK 140 to SEK 125 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on HNNMY. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from SEK 148 to SEK 133 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Societe Generale increased their target price on H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from SEK 95 to SEK 105 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from SEK 200 to SEK 175 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. UBS Group dropped their target price on H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from SEK 235 to SEK 225 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co lowered H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the stock from SEK 225 to SEK 190 in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $142.25.

HNNMY stock opened at $2.73 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $19.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.20 and a beta of 1.28. H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB has a 12-month low of $2.59 and a 12-month high of $5.16. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.57.

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) ( OTCMKTS:HNNMY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.53 billion. H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 5.46%. On average, research analysts forecast that H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) provides clothing, accessories, footwear, cosmetics, home textiles, and homeware for women, men, teenagers, children, and babies worldwide. It offers sportswear, shoes, bags, beauty products, stationery, and ready-to-wear; and interior products, including bed linens, dinnerware, textiles, furniture, and lamps.

