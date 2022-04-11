Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust (NYSE:GBAB) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.13

Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust (NYSE:GBAB – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, April 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.126 per share by the investment management company on Friday, April 29th. This represents a $1.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th.

Shares of NYSE GBAB opened at $19.14 on Monday. Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust has a 12 month low of $18.35 and a 12 month high of $25.34. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.05.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 549,438 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $13,560,000 after purchasing an additional 44,987 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 191,668 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,548,000 after buying an additional 14,950 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 88,924 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,110,000 after purchasing an additional 35,585 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 25,025 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $594,000 after acquiring an additional 1,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust in the fourth quarter worth $530,000.

Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Guggenheim Partners, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC and Guggenheim Partners Investment Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States.

