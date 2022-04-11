Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund (NYSE:GOF) Declares $0.18 Monthly Dividend

Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund (NYSE:GOF – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, April 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.182 per share by the investment management company on Friday, April 29th. This represents a $2.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.49%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th.

Shares of NYSE GOF opened at $19.00 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.95. Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund has a fifty-two week low of $17.45 and a fifty-two week high of $22.06.

Get Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,087,344 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $45,254,000 after purchasing an additional 244,177 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund by 296.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 81,041 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,485,000 after purchasing an additional 60,619 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund during the 4th quarter worth $1,228,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund during the 4th quarter worth $1,076,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 51,334 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $940,000 after purchasing an additional 10,989 shares during the period.

Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Guggenheim Partners Investment Management LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. For its equity portion, the fund invests directly and through derivatives such as writing covered call and put options to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.