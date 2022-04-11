Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) Shares Gap Down to $73.75

Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $73.75, but opened at $71.01. Guardant Health shares last traded at $68.32, with a volume of 2,901 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on GH shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Guardant Health from $160.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Guardant Health from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Guardant Health from $150.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Guardant Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Guardant Health from $170.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $138.50.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $64.72 and its 200-day moving average is $86.86. The firm has a market cap of $7.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.08 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 5.57 and a current ratio of 5.72.

Guardant Health ( NASDAQ:GH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.13) by $0.24. Guardant Health had a negative net margin of 108.57% and a negative return on equity of 53.91%. The company had revenue of $108.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.94) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Guardant Health, Inc. will post -4.83 EPS for the current year.

In other Guardant Health news, Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 4,934 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.74, for a total transaction of $289,823.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in Guardant Health by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,927,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,929,000 after purchasing an additional 2,640,910 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Guardant Health by 31.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,560,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $695,134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315,317 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Guardant Health by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,555,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,554,000 after purchasing an additional 30,319 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP increased its stake in Guardant Health by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 4,894,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,916,000 after purchasing an additional 638,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its stake in Guardant Health by 38.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,971,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,198,000 after purchasing an additional 818,309 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers Guardant360, Guardant360 LDT, Guardant360 CDx, and GuardantOMNI liquid biopsy-based tests for advanced stage cancer; and GuardantINFORM, an in-silico research platform that comprise a clinical-genomic liquid biopsy dataset of advanced cancer patients.

