Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN) Stock Price Down 7.6%

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN – Get Rating) shares traded down 7.6% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $14.72 and last traded at $14.76. 11,869 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,110,443 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.98.
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Grid Dynamics from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on shares of Grid Dynamics from $40.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Grid Dynamics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Northland Securities cut their target price on shares of Grid Dynamics from $40.00 to $22.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Cowen downgraded shares of Grid Dynamics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Grid Dynamics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.31.
The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.18. The firm has a market cap of $992.07 million, a PE ratio of -113.54 and a beta of 1.11.
In other Grid Dynamics news, insider Stan Klimoff sold 4,000 shares of Grid Dynamics stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.34, for a total value of $101,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Eric Benhamou bought 23,500 shares of Grid Dynamics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.88 per share, for a total transaction of $255,680.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 11.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Grid Dynamics by 87.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,885,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,962,000 after acquiring an additional 2,743,268 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Grid Dynamics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,876,000. Granite Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Grid Dynamics in the third quarter worth $39,525,000. Toronado Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Grid Dynamics in the third quarter worth $25,456,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Grid Dynamics by 604,155.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 725,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,897,000 after acquiring an additional 724,987 shares during the period. 67.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN)
Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise-level digital transformation services in the areas of search, analytics, and release automation for Fortune 1000 corporations in North America, Europe, and internationally. It works in collaboration with its clients on digital transformation initiatives that cover strategy consulting, early prototypes, and enterprise-scale delivery of new digital platforms.
