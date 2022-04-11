Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN) PT Raised to $25.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Needham & Company LLC from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet cut Grid Dynamics from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on Grid Dynamics from $40.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Cowen cut Grid Dynamics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Northland Securities cut their price target on Grid Dynamics from $40.00 to $22.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $24.31.

GDYN stock opened at $15.98 on Thursday. Grid Dynamics has a fifty-two week low of $9.09 and a fifty-two week high of $42.81. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.18. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -122.92 and a beta of 1.11.

Grid Dynamics ( NASDAQ:GDYN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.01. Grid Dynamics had a positive return on equity of 12.30% and a negative net margin of 3.64%. The business had revenue of $66.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 120.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Grid Dynamics will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Stan Klimoff sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.34, for a total transaction of $101,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Eric Benhamou purchased 23,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.88 per share, with a total value of $255,680.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 11.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Grid Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth $3,182,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Grid Dynamics by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,222,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,275,000 after purchasing an additional 337,586 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Grid Dynamics by 43.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 119,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,521,000 after purchasing an additional 35,958 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Grid Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth $243,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Grid Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth $263,000. Institutional investors own 67.15% of the company’s stock.

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise-level digital transformation services in the areas of search, analytics, and release automation for Fortune 1000 corporations in North America, Europe, and internationally. It works in collaboration with its clients on digital transformation initiatives that cover strategy consulting, early prototypes, and enterprise-scale delivery of new digital platforms.

