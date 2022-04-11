Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) Price Target Lowered to $59.00 at Stephens

Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Stephens from $63.00 to $59.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on GBX. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Greenbrier Companies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Greenbrier Companies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $55.50.

Shares of GBX opened at $44.07 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $46.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.30. Greenbrier Companies has a fifty-two week low of $36.19 and a fifty-two week high of $53.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 19.67, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 2.10.

Greenbrier Companies ( NYSE:GBX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 6th. The transportation company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $682.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $575.76 million. Greenbrier Companies had a net margin of 3.29% and a return on equity of 5.57%. The company’s revenue was up 131.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.28) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Greenbrier Companies will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 18th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Greenbrier Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.21%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GBX. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Greenbrier Companies during the first quarter worth $51,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 15,654.1% during the third quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 15,439 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $664,000 after purchasing an additional 15,341 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Greenbrier Companies during the third quarter worth $221,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in shares of Greenbrier Companies during the third quarter worth $558,000. Finally, Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP grew its position in Greenbrier Companies by 1.0% during the third quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 228,277 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,814,000 after buying an additional 2,309 shares during the period. 96.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America, Europe, and South America. It operates through three segments: Manufacturing; Wheels, Repair & Parts; and Leasing & Services. The Manufacturing segment offers conventional railcars, such as covered hopper cars, boxcars, center partition cars, and bulkhead flat cars; tank cars; double-stack intermodal railcars; auto-max and multi-max products for the transportation of light vehicles; pressurized tank cars, non-pressurized tank cars, flat cars, coil cars, gondolas, sliding wall cars, and automobile transporter cars; and marine vessels.

