Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) Price Target Cut to $59.00 by Analysts at Stephens

Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Stephens from $63.00 to $59.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Greenbrier Companies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Greenbrier Companies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $55.50.

Shares of NYSE:GBX opened at $44.07 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.67, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Greenbrier Companies has a 12 month low of $36.19 and a 12 month high of $53.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $46.65 and its 200 day moving average is $44.30.

Greenbrier Companies ( NYSE:GBX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 6th. The transportation company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.19. Greenbrier Companies had a net margin of 3.29% and a return on equity of 5.57%. The firm had revenue of $682.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $575.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.28) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 131.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Greenbrier Companies will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 18th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. Greenbrier Companies’s payout ratio is 48.21%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GBX. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 18.6% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 33,188 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 5,198 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 13.8% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 118,258 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,083,000 after purchasing an additional 14,342 shares during the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 83.8% during the third quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 232,241 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,984,000 after purchasing an additional 105,858 shares during the last quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Greenbrier Companies during the third quarter worth $246,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 21.3% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 99,094 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,260,000 after purchasing an additional 17,383 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.74% of the company’s stock.

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America, Europe, and South America. It operates through three segments: Manufacturing; Wheels, Repair & Parts; and Leasing & Services. The Manufacturing segment offers conventional railcars, such as covered hopper cars, boxcars, center partition cars, and bulkhead flat cars; tank cars; double-stack intermodal railcars; auto-max and multi-max products for the transportation of light vehicles; pressurized tank cars, non-pressurized tank cars, flat cars, coil cars, gondolas, sliding wall cars, and automobile transporter cars; and marine vessels.

