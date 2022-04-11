Gravity Finance (GFI) Reaches One Day Volume of $386.00

Gravity Finance (GFI) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 11th. One Gravity Finance coin can now be bought for about $0.0026 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges. Gravity Finance has a total market cap of $924,062.71 and $386.00 worth of Gravity Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Gravity Finance has traded down 19.9% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Gravity Finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002451 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002493 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001734 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.80 or 0.00043607 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,025.22 or 0.07410266 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000145 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $40,891.91 or 1.00164660 BTC.

Gravity Finance Coin Profile

Gravity Finance’s total supply is 1,199,999,974 coins and its circulating supply is 352,267,212 coins. The Reddit community for Gravity Finance is https://reddit.com/r/GravityFinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Gravity Finance’s official Twitter account is @Gravity_Finance

Gravity Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gravity Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gravity Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gravity Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Gravity Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gravity Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.