Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “strong-buy” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Good Times Restaurants from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th.

Shares of GTIM stock opened at $3.49 on Monday. Good Times Restaurants has a 1 year low of $3.29 and a 1 year high of $5.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.76 million, a P/E ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 2.11.

Good Times Restaurants ( NASDAQ:GTIM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $32.92 million for the quarter. Good Times Restaurants had a net margin of 12.59% and a return on equity of 25.32%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of GTIM. Covalent Partners LLC bought a new stake in Good Times Restaurants in the 4th quarter valued at about $197,000. Verdad Advisers LP lifted its position in Good Times Restaurants by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Verdad Advisers LP now owns 333,954 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,449,000 after purchasing an additional 45,000 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Good Times Restaurants by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,952 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 2,369 shares in the last quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Good Times Restaurants in the fourth quarter worth $91,000. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in Good Times Restaurants in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.93% of the company’s stock.

About Good Times Restaurants

Good Times Restaurants Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the restaurant business in the United States. The company operates and franchises Good Times Burgers & Frozen Custard, an upscale quick-service drive-through dining restaurant; and owns, operates, franchises, and licenses Bad Daddy's Burger Bar, a full-service upscale casual dining restaurant.

