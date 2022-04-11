Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the insurance provider’s stock.
Separately, TheStreet raised Global Indemnity Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th.
Shares of Global Indemnity Group stock opened at $26.24 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Global Indemnity Group has a 12 month low of $23.97 and a 12 month high of $31.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.11. The stock has a market cap of $379.98 million, a PE ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.23.
Global Indemnity Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
Global Indemnity Group, LLC, through its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through Commercial Specialty; Farm, Ranch, & Stable; and Reinsurance Operations segments. The Commercial Specialty segment distributes property, general liability, casualty, and professional lines products.
