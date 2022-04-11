Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised Global Indemnity Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th.

Shares of Global Indemnity Group stock opened at $26.24 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Global Indemnity Group has a 12 month low of $23.97 and a 12 month high of $31.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.11. The stock has a market cap of $379.98 million, a PE ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.23.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GBLI. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Global Indemnity Group by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 78,534 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,974,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Global Indemnity Group by 29,282.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 44,662 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after purchasing an additional 44,510 shares in the last quarter. Cannell Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global Indemnity Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $853,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Global Indemnity Group by 56.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,893 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 5,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Global Indemnity Group by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 9,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. 88.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Global Indemnity Group, LLC, through its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through Commercial Specialty; Farm, Ranch, & Stable; and Reinsurance Operations segments. The Commercial Specialty segment distributes property, general liability, casualty, and professional lines products.

