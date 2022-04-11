GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) Rating Reiterated by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated their hold rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 1,500 ($19.67) target price on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 2,100 ($27.54) price objective on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Citigroup reissued a neutral rating and issued a GBX 1,600 ($20.98) price objective on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,700 ($22.30) price objective on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 2,000 ($26.23) price objective on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating and issued a GBX 1,740 ($22.82) price objective on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Friday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 1,669.79 ($21.90).

Shares of GSK stock opened at GBX 1,778.60 ($23.33) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.27. GlaxoSmithKline has a 1 year low of GBX 1,269.09 ($16.64) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,779.80 ($23.34). The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,602.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,561.60. The firm has a market capitalization of £90.42 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.54.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 24th were issued a GBX 23 ($0.30) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a yield of 1.4%. This is an increase from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous dividend of $19.00. GlaxoSmithKline’s payout ratio is currently 0.92%.

In other GlaxoSmithKline news, insider Emma Walmsley sold 34,031 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,610 ($21.11), for a total value of £547,899.10 ($718,556.20). Also, insider Charles Bancroft acquired 2,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,114 ($27.72) per share, with a total value of £58,980.60 ($77,351.61). Insiders acquired a total of 2,805 shares of company stock valued at $5,922,542 in the last three months.

GlaxoSmithKline plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

