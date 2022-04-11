Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI) Price Target Increased to C$27.00 by Analysts at CSFB

Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at CSFB from C$25.00 to C$27.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. CSFB’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 9.58% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. TD Securities upped their price objective on Gibson Energy from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Raymond James set a C$26.00 price target on Gibson Energy and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price target on Gibson Energy from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$24.64.

TSE:GEI traded down C$0.31 during trading hours on Monday, hitting C$24.64. 245,226 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 416,729. Gibson Energy has a 52-week low of C$20.34 and a 52-week high of C$26.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$24.70 and its 200 day moving average price is C$23.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 270.50. The company has a market cap of C$3.61 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.38.

Gibson Energy ( TSE:GEI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported C$0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.23 by C$0.06. The company had revenue of C$2.12 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Gibson Energy will post 1.1823799 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director James Joseph Cleary sold 4,046 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$25.97, for a total value of C$105,074.62. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$389,498.06.

Gibson Energy Inc, an oil infrastructure company, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of crude oil and refined products in North America. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Marketing. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, and a crude oil processing facility.

