Getech Group plc (LON:GTC) Insider Sells £70,372.80 in Stock

Getech Group plc (LON:GTC – Get Rating) insider Stuart M. Paton sold 234,576 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 30 ($0.39), for a total value of £70,372.80 ($92,292.20).

GTC traded down GBX 0.05 ($0.00) during trading hours on Monday, reaching GBX 31.45 ($0.41). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 345,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 208,073. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 28.61 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 28.95. Getech Group plc has a 52 week low of GBX 17.60 ($0.23) and a 52 week high of GBX 38 ($0.50). The firm has a market cap of £21.03 million and a PE ratio of -8.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.54, a quick ratio of 4.60 and a current ratio of 4.60.

About Getech Group

Getech Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides geoscience and geospatial products and services to the companies and governments in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and Africa. It offers ArcGIS platform for use in wind and solar projects to operate authoritative information, streamline operations, and transform data; and ArcGIS pipeline referencing to manage pipeline data and, track the status and health of pipeline assets.

