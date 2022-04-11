George Weston (TSE:WN) Sets New 12-Month High at $160.99

George Weston Limited (TSE:WN – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$160.99 and last traded at C$160.87, with a volume of 44945 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$161.29.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on WN. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on George Weston from C$162.00 to C$165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. TD Securities increased their price target on George Weston from C$175.00 to C$185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Scotiabank increased their price target on George Weston from C$134.00 to C$167.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, CIBC increased their price target on George Weston from C$171.00 to C$177.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, George Weston currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$164.50.

Get George Weston alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.41, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market capitalization of C$23.63 billion and a PE ratio of 432.41. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$147.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$142.07.

George Weston ( TSE:WN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported C$2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.09 by C$0.23. The company had revenue of C$12.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$12.90 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that George Weston Limited will post 10.8200005 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. George Weston’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 616.62%.

In related news, Director Willard Galen Garfield Weston sold 21,627 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$150.28, for a total transaction of C$3,250,055.82. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 118,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$17,812,115.23. Also, Senior Officer Rashid Wasti sold 6,789 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$158.20, for a total value of C$1,074,022.52. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,500 shares in the company, valued at C$1,344,703.40. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 110,243 shares of company stock valued at $16,975,453.

George Weston Company Profile (TSE:WN)

George Weston Limited provides food and drug retailing, and financial services in Canada and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Loblaw Companies Limited (Loblaw) and Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (Choice Properties). The Loblaw segment provides grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, and financial services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for George Weston Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for George Weston and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.