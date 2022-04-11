Genus (LON:GNS) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $2,672.00

Shares of Genus plc (LON:GNS – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 2,672 ($35.04) and last traded at GBX 2,674 ($35.07), with a volume of 39389 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,786 ($36.54).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.36, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 3,153.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 4,358.45. The company has a market cap of £1.76 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.62.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of GBX 10.30 ($0.14) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a yield of 0.33%. Genus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.57%.

Genus plc operates as an animal genetics company in North America, Latin America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Russia, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Genus PIC, Genus ABS, and Genus Research and Development. It sells sows, boars, and semen to breed pigs with various characteristics for pork production under the PIC brand.

