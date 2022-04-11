General Electric (NYSE:GE) Shares Purchased by Clarius Group LLC

Clarius Group LLC boosted its position in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,235 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $967,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in General Electric by 61.0% in the fourth quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,386 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in General Electric by 26.4% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 371,305 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $34,897,000 after purchasing an additional 77,601 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its position in General Electric by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 3,692 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the period. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its position in General Electric by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 2,177 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Harbor Partners LLC acquired a new stake in General Electric in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,178,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GE traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $90.03. The company had a trading volume of 110,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,624,489. General Electric has a twelve month low of $85.29 and a twelve month high of $116.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.97 billion, a PE ratio of -14.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $94.24 and its 200-day moving average is $98.21.

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.09. General Electric had a negative net margin of 8.80% and a positive return on equity of 6.62%. The business had revenue of $20.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. General Electric’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 7th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -5.14%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on General Electric from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on General Electric from $105.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on General Electric in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Barclays cut their price objective on General Electric from $116.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, General Electric currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.53.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

