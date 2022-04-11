GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS) Shares Sold by Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. decreased its position in GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,695 shares of the company’s stock after selling 770 shares during the quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in GDS were worth $830,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. York Capital Management Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of GDS by 243.7% during the 3rd quarter. York Capital Management Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,761,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,696,000 after acquiring an additional 1,248,728 shares during the last quarter. Moore Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of GDS during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,909,000. Cartica Management LLC increased its position in GDS by 159.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cartica Management LLC now owns 717,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,637,000 after purchasing an additional 441,500 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in GDS by 1,231.5% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 465,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,295,000 after purchasing an additional 430,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its position in GDS by 43.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 1,252,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,879,000 after purchasing an additional 382,005 shares in the last quarter. 53.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James cut GDS from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on GDS from $65.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on GDS from $115.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded GDS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded GDS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.57.

Shares of GDS stock traded up $0.77 on Monday, hitting $34.34. 31,122 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,028,127. The stock has a market cap of $6.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.63 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $40.14 and its 200 day moving average is $48.01. GDS Holdings Limited has a 52-week low of $19.83 and a 52-week high of $87.69.

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. GDS had a negative return on equity of 5.07% and a negative net margin of 16.17%. The business’s revenue was up 34.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.26) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that GDS Holdings Limited will post -1.66 EPS for the current year.

GDS Holdings Ltd. engages in developing and operating data centers in China. It builds, operates, and transfers data centers at other locations. Its data centers are carrier and cloud-neutral, which enable customers to connect to major telecommunications carriers, and to access a number of cloud service providers.

