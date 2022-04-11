Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on GLPI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Truist Financial raised shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Bank of America cut shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $56.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.43.

NASDAQ GLPI opened at $46.32 on Friday. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a 1-year low of $41.81 and a 1-year high of $51.46. The company has a current ratio of 5.10, a quick ratio of 5.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The company has a market capitalization of $11.04 billion, a PE ratio of 20.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.29.

Gaming and Leisure Properties ( NASDAQ:GLPI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $298.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $295.10 million. Gaming and Leisure Properties had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 43.91%. The company’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Gaming and Leisure Properties will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

In other Gaming and Leisure Properties news, Director Barry F. Schwartz purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $44.77 per share, for a total transaction of $111,925.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brandon John Moore sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.04, for a total transaction of $225,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $109,447,000. JustInvest LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 93.5% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 25,066 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,220,000 after buying an additional 12,111 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,835,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $770,560,000 after buying an additional 201,201 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 437,875 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,307,000 after buying an additional 20,261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wexford Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties during the fourth quarter worth approximately $591,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.82% of the company’s stock.

About Gaming and Leisure Properties

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

