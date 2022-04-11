FY2023 EPS Estimates for BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. Cut by Analyst (NASDAQ:BTAI)

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Truist Financial decreased their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for BioXcel Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 6th. Truist Financial analyst R. Karnauskas now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($4.81) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.42. Truist Financial also issued estimates for BioXcel Therapeutics’ FY2024 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, FY2025 earnings at $5.27 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $9.67 EPS.

BTAI has been the subject of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on BioXcel Therapeutics from $95.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on BioXcel Therapeutics from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 14th. Bank of America increased their price target on BioXcel Therapeutics from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on BioXcel Therapeutics from $88.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.43.

NASDAQ:BTAI opened at $17.11 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $478.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.19 and a beta of 1.05. BioXcel Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $14.32 and a 1 year high of $39.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.63.

BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.18) by $0.25. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.87) earnings per share.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. CNA Financial Corp lifted its holdings in BioXcel Therapeutics by 6.3% in the third quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 10,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in BioXcel Therapeutics by 10.9% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in BioXcel Therapeutics by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 25,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in BioXcel Therapeutics by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.69% of the company’s stock.

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, utilizing artificial intelligence approaches to develop transformative medicines in neuroscience and immuno-oncology in the United States. The company is involved in developing BXCL501, a sublingual thin film formulation of adrenergic receptor agonist dexmedetomidine for the treatment of agitation resulting from neurological and psychiatric disorders; and BXCL701, an immune activator for the treatment of prostate and pancreatic cancers, and solid tumors.

