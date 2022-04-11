FY2022 Earnings Forecast for Great-West Lifeco Inc. Issued By National Bank Financial (TSE:GWO)

Great-West Lifeco Inc. (TSE:GWO – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial decreased their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Great-West Lifeco in a note issued to investors on Thursday, April 7th. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine now expects that the company will earn $3.83 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $3.85.

Get Great-West Lifeco alerts:

Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported C$0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.91 by C($0.03). The firm had revenue of C$18.12 billion for the quarter.

Separately, Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$42.00 to C$41.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Great-West Lifeco currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$40.36.

Shares of GWO opened at C$37.10 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$37.68 and its 200-day moving average is C$37.98. The stock has a market capitalization of C$34.53 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.93, a current ratio of 14.96 and a quick ratio of 12.57. Great-West Lifeco has a 12-month low of C$34.19 and a 12-month high of C$41.50.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.28%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 2nd. Great-West Lifeco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.69%.

In related news, Senior Officer Paul Mahon sold 62,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$40.18, for a total transaction of C$2,501,507.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 218,906 shares in the company, valued at C$8,795,292.83.

About Great-West Lifeco (Get Rating)

Great-West Lifeco Inc, a financial services holding company, engages in the life and health insurance, retirement and investment services, asset management, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company offers a portfolio of financial and benefit plan solutions for individuals, families, businesses, and organizations; life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance products; and retirement savings and income, annuity, and other specialty products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Great-West Lifeco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great-West Lifeco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.