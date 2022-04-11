FY2022 Earnings Estimate for Conagra Brands, Inc. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:CAG)

Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Conagra Brands in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Dickerson now forecasts that the company will earn $2.35 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.50. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Conagra Brands’ Q3 2023 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.79 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.90 EPS.

Get Conagra Brands alerts:

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 7th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58. The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 9.14% and a return on equity of 12.46%. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Consumer Edge cut shares of Conagra Brands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Conagra Brands currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.46.

Shares of Conagra Brands stock opened at $34.50 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.46. Conagra Brands has a 12-month low of $30.06 and a 12-month high of $39.09.

In other news, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 40,802 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.96, for a total value of $1,467,239.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Darren Serrao sold 11,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.49, for a total transaction of $403,533.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CAG. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Conagra Brands by 24.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,408,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,999,000 after buying an additional 675,454 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 0.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,539,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,140,000 after purchasing an additional 22,370 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Conagra Brands in the third quarter valued at $261,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 33.5% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 16,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 4,164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 3.0% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 33,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

About Conagra Brands (Get Rating)

Conagra Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of processed and packaged foods. It operates through the following segments: Grocery and Snacks, Refrigerated and Frozen, International, and Foodservice. The Grocery and Snacks segment includes branded, shelf stable food products sold in various retail channels in the United States.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Conagra Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conagra Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.