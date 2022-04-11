Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT) Shares Sold by Centaurus Financial Inc.

Centaurus Financial Inc. lowered its position in shares of Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT – Get Rating) by 46.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,312 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,152 shares during the quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Fulgent Genetics were worth $132,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FLGT. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its position in Fulgent Genetics by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 12,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its position in Fulgent Genetics by 600.0% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in Fulgent Genetics by 30.9% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the period. Old West Investment Management LLC increased its position in Fulgent Genetics by 31.8% in the 3rd quarter. Old West Investment Management LLC now owns 54,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,932,000 after acquiring an additional 13,231 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its position in Fulgent Genetics by 196.6% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 10,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $929,000 after acquiring an additional 6,843 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.33% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Paul Kim sold 454 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.31, for a total transaction of $25,564.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 31.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ FLGT opened at $58.36 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $61.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.82. Fulgent Genetics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.50 and a 12-month high of $112.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.54.

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $3.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.82. The business had revenue of $251.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.10 million. Fulgent Genetics had a return on equity of 51.21% and a net margin of 51.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $6.12 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Fulgent Genetics, Inc. will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Fulgent Genetics from $141.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Fulgent Genetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Fulgent Genetics from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Fulgent Genetics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Fulgent Genetics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides COVID-19, molecular diagnostic, and genetic testing services to physicians and patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers genetic tests comprising Focus and Comprehensive oncology panels tests; Beacon carrier screening panels test for inherited conditions; solid tumor molecular profiling for somatic cancer testing; rapid whole genome testing for children in NICU and PICU; newborn genetic analysis panel; single front-line test to detect ataxia-related variants and repeat expansions through sequencing; picture genetics, a patient-initiated genetic testing; whole exome and clinical exome panel tests; whole genome, mutation, and repeat expansion testing services, as well as research service tests.

