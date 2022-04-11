FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.00.

FCEL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. dropped their price target on shares of FuelCell Energy from $7.00 to $5.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of FuelCell Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of FuelCell Energy from $7.00 to $5.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of FuelCell Energy from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of FuelCell Energy from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 30th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCEL. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of FuelCell Energy by 4.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,090,359 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $36,406,000 after purchasing an additional 156,538 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in FuelCell Energy by 81.7% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 66,474 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $592,000 after buying an additional 29,890 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FuelCell Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $153,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of FuelCell Energy by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 106,335 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $711,000 after purchasing an additional 6,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of FuelCell Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $589,000. 38.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FuelCell Energy stock opened at $5.39 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.56. FuelCell Energy has a 12-month low of $3.39 and a 12-month high of $12.73. The company has a current ratio of 6.76, a quick ratio of 5.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.25 and a beta of 4.39.

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The energy company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.06). FuelCell Energy had a negative return on equity of 12.95% and a negative net margin of 110.65%. The company had revenue of $31.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.06) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 113.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that FuelCell Energy will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FuelCell Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

FuelCell Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, installs, operates, and services stationary fuel cell power plants for distributed baseload power generation. It offers SureSource1500, a 1.4-megawatt (MW) platform; SureSource 3000, a 2.8 MW platform; SureSource 4000, a 3.7 MW platform; SureSource 250, a 250- kilowatt (kW) platform; SureSource 400, a 400-kW platform; and SureSource Hydrogen, a 2.3 MW platform that is designed to produce up to 1,200 kilograms of hydrogen per day for multi-megawatt utility, microgrid, and distributed hydrogen applications, as well as on-site heat and chilling applications.

