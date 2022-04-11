Fuchs Petrolub (FRA:FPE) Given a €40.00 Price Target at Baader Bank

Posted by on Apr 11th, 2022

Baader Bank set a €40.00 ($43.96) price objective on Fuchs Petrolub (FRA:FPEGet Rating) in a research report report published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on FPE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €50.00 ($54.95) target price on shares of Fuchs Petrolub in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Berenberg Bank set a €46.00 ($50.55) target price on shares of Fuchs Petrolub in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Warburg Research set a €47.70 ($52.42) target price on shares of Fuchs Petrolub in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, UBS Group set a €33.00 ($36.26) target price on shares of Fuchs Petrolub in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €45.34 ($49.82).

FRA FPE opened at €25.05 ($27.53) on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €27.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is €29.93. Fuchs Petrolub has a 12 month low of €37.40 ($41.10) and a 12 month high of €44.80 ($49.23).

Fuchs Petrolub Company Profile (Get Rating)

Fuchs Petrolub SE develops, produces, and sells lubricants and related specialties worldwide. It offers engine and gear oils, central hydraulic oils, greases, shock absorber fluids, biodegradable lubricants; service fluids and dry coating products; multi-purpose/long-life, wheel bearing, food grade, and biodegradable greases; greases for plain and roller bearings, extreme temperatures, rail vehicles, machine tools, and central lubricating systems; gear boxes; and assembly pastes and greases in spray cans; slide way, hydraulic, refrigeration, compressor, machine, textile machine, industrial, turbine, and cylinder oils; and biodegradable, open gear, and chain lubricants, as well as release agents.

Further Reading

Analyst Recommendations for Fuchs Petrolub (FRA:FPE)

Receive News & Ratings for Fuchs Petrolub Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fuchs Petrolub and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.