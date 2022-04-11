Fuchs Petrolub (FRA:FPE) Given a €40.00 Price Target at Baader Bank

Baader Bank set a €40.00 ($43.96) price objective on Fuchs Petrolub (FRA:FPE – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on FPE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €50.00 ($54.95) target price on shares of Fuchs Petrolub in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Berenberg Bank set a €46.00 ($50.55) target price on shares of Fuchs Petrolub in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Warburg Research set a €47.70 ($52.42) target price on shares of Fuchs Petrolub in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, UBS Group set a €33.00 ($36.26) target price on shares of Fuchs Petrolub in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €45.34 ($49.82).

FRA FPE opened at €25.05 ($27.53) on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €27.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is €29.93. Fuchs Petrolub has a 12 month low of €37.40 ($41.10) and a 12 month high of €44.80 ($49.23).

Fuchs Petrolub SE develops, produces, and sells lubricants and related specialties worldwide. It offers engine and gear oils, central hydraulic oils, greases, shock absorber fluids, biodegradable lubricants; service fluids and dry coating products; multi-purpose/long-life, wheel bearing, food grade, and biodegradable greases; greases for plain and roller bearings, extreme temperatures, rail vehicles, machine tools, and central lubricating systems; gear boxes; and assembly pastes and greases in spray cans; slide way, hydraulic, refrigeration, compressor, machine, textile machine, industrial, turbine, and cylinder oils; and biodegradable, open gear, and chain lubricants, as well as release agents.

