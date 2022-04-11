fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO) Receives $24.71 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.71.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FUBO. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of fuboTV from $53.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of fuboTV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of fuboTV from $60.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on fuboTV from $42.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Roth Capital decreased their price target on fuboTV from $45.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th.

NYSE:FUBO traded down $0.02 on Monday, hitting $5.79. The company had a trading volume of 404,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,832,135. fuboTV has a 52 week low of $5.64 and a 52 week high of $35.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $892.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 3.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.42.

fuboTV ( NYSE:FUBO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by ($0.10). fuboTV had a negative net margin of 59.84% and a negative return on equity of 52.98%. The company had revenue of $231.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.39) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 119.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that fuboTV will post -2.54 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Alberto Horihuela sold 161,454 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.56, for a total transaction of $1,220,592.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FUBO. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in shares of fuboTV in the third quarter valued at $43,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of fuboTV by 307.1% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,646 shares in the last quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. grew its position in shares of fuboTV by 266.7% in the third quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new position in shares of fuboTV in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of fuboTV by 117.9% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. 40.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

fuboTV Inc operates a live TV streaming platform for live sports, news, and entertainment content in the United States and internationally. Its fuboTV platform allows customers to access content through streaming devices, as well as on SmartTVs, computers, mobile phones, and tablets. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.

