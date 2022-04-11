Frontline Ltd. (NYSE:FRO) Receives $9.23 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Frontline Ltd. (NYSE:FRO – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.23.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FRO. Zacks Investment Research raised Frontline from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Frontline from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on Frontline from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Frontline in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FRO. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Frontline by 325.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 324,958 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,926,000 after acquiring an additional 248,492 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Frontline by 297.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 239,202 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,153,000 after acquiring an additional 178,997 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in Frontline by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 260,582 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,345,000 after acquiring an additional 19,126 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in Frontline by 54.5% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 5,158 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Frontline in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $711,000. Institutional investors own 20.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FRO opened at $9.81 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.03. Frontline has a 12-month low of $6.10 and a 12-month high of $10.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

Frontline (NYSE:FRO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The shipping company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.04). Frontline had a negative net margin of 1.49% and a negative return on equity of 3.40%. The company had revenue of $213.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.70 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.10) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 112.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Frontline will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Frontline Ltd., a shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products worldwide. It owns and operates oil and product tankers. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a fleet of 70 vessels. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of vessels. The company was founded in 1985 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

