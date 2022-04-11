Fresnillo plc (LON:FRES) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Fresnillo plc (LON:FRES – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,036.25 ($13.59).

FRES has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 860 ($11.28) price objective on shares of Fresnillo in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 1,100 ($14.43) price objective on shares of Fresnillo in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on Fresnillo from GBX 700 ($9.18) to GBX 800 ($10.49) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,100 ($14.43) price target on shares of Fresnillo in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 750 ($9.84) price target on shares of Fresnillo in a research note on Thursday, March 24th.

Shares of FRES opened at GBX 794.40 ($10.42) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.56, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a current ratio of 4.45. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 707.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 806.95. Fresnillo has a 52-week low of GBX 610.60 ($8.01) and a 52-week high of GBX 997.60 ($13.08). The firm has a market capitalization of £5.85 billion and a PE ratio of 17.74.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is a positive change from Fresnillo’s previous dividend of $0.10. This represents a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. Fresnillo’s dividend payout ratio is 0.75%.

Fresnillo plc mines, develops, and produces non-ferrous minerals in Mexico. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates. Its flagship project is Fresnillo silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas. The company has mining concessions covering an area of approximately 1.7 million hectares of surface land in Mexico.

