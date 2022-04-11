Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH) Stock Price Up 8%

Shares of Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Rating) rose 8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $17.80 and last traded at $17.76. Approximately 38,041 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 2,446,103 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.44.

FRSH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Freshworks from $58.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Freshworks from $50.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Freshworks from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. JMP Securities cut their target price on Freshworks from $53.00 to $41.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Freshworks from $50.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.38.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.21.

Freshworks ( NASDAQ:FRSH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $105.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.34 million. Freshworks’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Freshworks Inc. will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Zachary Nelson sold 28,125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.97, for a total transaction of $533,531.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Randy Gottfried sold 112,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.38, for a total value of $2,292,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 145,325 shares of company stock worth $2,910,035 in the last 90 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FRSH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Freshworks by 34,332.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,443,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,420,000 after acquiring an additional 3,433,252 shares during the last quarter. Ward Ferry Management BVI Ltd boosted its holdings in Freshworks by 15,228.4% in the fourth quarter. Ward Ferry Management BVI Ltd now owns 3,065,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,505,000 after acquiring an additional 3,045,686 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in Freshworks by 147.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,098,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,616,000 after acquiring an additional 2,443,144 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in Freshworks in the third quarter valued at about $49,162,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Freshworks by 42.4% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,982,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,324,000 after acquiring an additional 887,912 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.39% of the company’s stock.

Freshworks Inc develops software solutions for businesses worldwide. It offers Freshdesk, a solution that empower the support team to work together and resolve customer issues; Freshworks CRM, a solution that keep sales team in the know about prospects and close deals; Freshworks 360, a sales, support, marketing, and success platform; and Freshservice, a solution to streamline information technology service and manage internal requests from the employees.

