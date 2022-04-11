Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (FCX) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 on May 2nd

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 23rd, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share by the natural resource company on Monday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th.

Freeport-McMoRan has a payout ratio of 18.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Freeport-McMoRan to earn $3.11 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.3%.

FCX opened at $48.97 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $46.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.23. Freeport-McMoRan has a 12-month low of $30.02 and a 12-month high of $51.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $71.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.94, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 2.00.

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The natural resource company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.48 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 21.55% and a net margin of 18.85%. Freeport-McMoRan’s revenue was up 37.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Kathleen L. Quirk sold 40,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.55, for a total value of $1,561,275.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 44,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.44, for a total value of $1,911,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 164,670 shares of company stock worth $7,002,730 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FCX. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the fourth quarter valued at $191,000. Autumn Glory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the fourth quarter valued at $221,000. Bell Rock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the fourth quarter valued at $230,000. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 7,447 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. 76.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FCX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com raised Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. BNP Paribas downgraded Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $34.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Freeport-McMoRan presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.80.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile (Get Rating)

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

