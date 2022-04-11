Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) Price Target Cut to $27.00

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $33.00 to $27.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

BEN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Franklin Resources in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on Franklin Resources in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a neutral rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets cut Franklin Resources from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Franklin Resources from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Franklin Resources has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $35.00.

NYSE BEN opened at $26.28 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.20 billion, a PE ratio of 6.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89. Franklin Resources has a 1-year low of $25.58 and a 1-year high of $38.27.

Franklin Resources ( NYSE:BEN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The closed-end fund reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 17.79% and a net margin of 22.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Franklin Resources will post 3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.69%.

In other news, insider Franklin Resources Inc bought 668,297 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.27 per share, with a total value of $8,200,004.19. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 23.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. London Co. of Virginia raised its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 3,961,084 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $117,723,000 after acquiring an additional 103,256 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 339.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,176,779 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $34,974,000 after acquiring an additional 908,777 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 77,486 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $2,595,000 after acquiring an additional 4,140 shares in the last quarter. Insight Folios Inc raised its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 183,021 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $6,129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 182,637 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $5,428,000 after acquiring an additional 8,499 shares in the last quarter. 44.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Franklin Resources (Get Rating)

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

