Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:FTF) Plans $0.07 Monthly Dividend

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:FTF – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, April 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.0679 per share on Friday, April 29th. This represents a $0.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 14th.

Shares of FTF traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $7.41. 79,534 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 225,998. Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust has a 1-year low of $7.27 and a 1-year high of $9.43.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust by 35.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust by 5.3% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 42,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 2,102 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust by 26.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 87,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $797,000 after acquiring an additional 18,367 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust by 32.2% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 120,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,098,000 after acquiring an additional 29,416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $1,564,000.

Franklin Ltd. Duration Income Trust is a closed-end investment company. It seeks to provide high, current income, with a secondary objective of capital appreciation to the extent possible and consistent with the Fund’s primary objective, through a portfolio consisting primarily of high-yield corporate bonds, floating rate corporate loans and mortgage- and other asset-backed securities.

