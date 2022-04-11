Forward Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:FWP) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Forward Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:FWP – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Monday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Shares of Forward Pharma A/S stock opened at $5.77 on Monday. Forward Pharma A/S has a one year low of $5.05 and a one year high of $20.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.57.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FWP. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Forward Pharma A/S by 1.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 181,799 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after purchasing an additional 2,099 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Forward Pharma A/S in the third quarter valued at $105,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Forward Pharma A/S in the third quarter valued at $597,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Forward Pharma A/S in the third quarter valued at $141,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.22% of the company’s stock.

Forward Pharma A/S does not have significant operations. Previously, it operated as a biopharmaceutical company that focused on developing proprietary formulation of dimethyl fumarate for the treatment of inflammatory and neurological indications. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark.

