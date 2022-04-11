Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Sunday.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Robert W. Baird cut Forward Air from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Stephens raised Forward Air from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Forward Air from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Forward Air from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $136.67.

Get Forward Air alerts:

NASDAQ FWRD opened at $85.40 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $100.67 and its 200 day moving average is $102.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Forward Air has a 12 month low of $80.56 and a 12 month high of $125.71. The stock has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 22.18 and a beta of 1.23.

Forward Air ( NASDAQ:FWRD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The transportation company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.12. Forward Air had a return on equity of 20.80% and a net margin of 6.37%. The company had revenue of $459.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $439.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Forward Air will post 5.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. This is an increase from Forward Air’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Forward Air’s payout ratio is currently 24.94%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Forward Air in the 4th quarter worth $227,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Forward Air in the 4th quarter worth $32,097,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Forward Air by 51.0% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 35,047 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,244,000 after buying an additional 11,842 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Forward Air by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 37,507 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,542,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Forward Air by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 118,425 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $14,340,000 after purchasing an additional 8,987 shares during the last quarter. 98.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Forward Air (Get Rating)

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Expedited Freight and Intermodal. The Expedited Freight segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services; local pick-up and delivery services; and other services, which include final mile, truckload, shipment consolidation and deconsolidation, warehousing, customs brokerage, and other handling.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Forward Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forward Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.