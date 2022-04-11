Forma Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FMTX) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Forma Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FMTX – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Forma Therapeutics Holdings Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics with rare hematologic diseases and cancers. Forma Therapeutics Holdings Inc. is based in Watertown, United States. “

FMTX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Forma Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Forma Therapeutics from $60.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Forma Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $46.00.

Shares of FMTX opened at $8.92 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.97 and a 200-day moving average of $14.10. The company has a market cap of $422.85 million, a PE ratio of -2.44 and a beta of 0.17. Forma Therapeutics has a one year low of $8.08 and a one year high of $31.39.

Forma Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FMTX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($1.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.94) by ($0.12). During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.68) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Forma Therapeutics will post -4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jeannette Potts sold 4,672 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.78, for a total transaction of $45,692.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Todd Shegog sold 5,687 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.78, for a total transaction of $55,618.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,585 shares of company stock worth $328,461 in the last ninety days. 4.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FMTX. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Forma Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Forma Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $65,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Forma Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $66,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its position in Forma Therapeutics by 35.9% in the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 11,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 3,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Forma Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $185,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.72% of the company’s stock.

Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for treatment of rare hematologic diseases and cancers. Its core product candidates for development include FT-4202, which is Phase 1 trial for the treatment of sickle cell disease and other hemoglobinopathies; and FT-7051 for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

