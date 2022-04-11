Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) Given New $40.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $32.00 to $40.00 in a report released on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

FLS has been the subject of several other research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Flowserve in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Mizuho raised Flowserve from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Flowserve from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $39.57.

FLS stock opened at $35.62 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company’s 50 day moving average is $33.31 and its 200 day moving average is $33.05. The stock has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.64. Flowserve has a 1-year low of $28.15 and a 1-year high of $44.39.

Flowserve ( NYSE:FLS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $919.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $956.08 million. Flowserve had a return on equity of 10.15% and a net margin of 3.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Flowserve will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. Flowserve’s payout ratio is 82.47%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Flowserve by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 28,970 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,004,000 after buying an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Flowserve by 0.3% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 114,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,982,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its position in Flowserve by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 2,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its position in Flowserve by 33.2% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,547 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in Flowserve by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 33,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.34% of the company’s stock.

Flowserve Corp. engages in the manufacture and provision of aftermarket service for comprehensive flow control systems. It operates through the following segments: Flowserve Pumps Division and Flow Control Division. The Flowserve Pumps Division segment provides pumps, pre-configured industrial pumps, pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems and replacement parts and related services.

