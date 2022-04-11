Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) Price Target Cut to $105.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $130.00 to $105.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Floor & Decor from $148.00 to $137.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Loop Capital lowered their price target on Floor & Decor from $135.00 to $105.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Floor & Decor in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Floor & Decor from $150.00 to $146.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Gordon Haskett lowered their price target on Floor & Decor from $125.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, March 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $129.93.

NYSE FND opened at $81.73 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.87. Floor & Decor has a 52-week low of $79.38 and a 52-week high of $145.89.

Floor & Decor ( NYSE:FND Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $914.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $911.34 million. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 21.65% and a net margin of 8.25%. Floor & Decor’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Floor & Decor will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director William T. Giles bought 2,000 shares of Floor & Decor stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $96.00 per share, with a total value of $192,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 16.7% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA lifted its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 3,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. 98.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer and commercial flooring distributor of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories.

