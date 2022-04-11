Fisker (NYSE:FSR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Fisker (NYSE:FSR – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on FSR. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Fisker from $26.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Fisker from $32.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Fisker from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Fisker from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fisker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.90.

Get Fisker alerts:

Shares of NYSE:FSR opened at $12.22 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.47 and a beta of 0.86. Fisker has a 1-year low of $9.61 and a 1-year high of $23.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 10.98 and a current ratio of 10.98. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.90.

Fisker ( NYSE:FSR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.01). Fisker had a negative return on equity of 34.40% and a negative net margin of 448,896.19%. The business had revenue of $41.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.05) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Fisker will post -1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CTO Burkhard J. Huhnke sold 6,639 shares of Fisker stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total transaction of $73,029.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO John C. Iv Finnucan sold 3,548 shares of Fisker stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total transaction of $39,028.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 46.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FSR. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Fisker by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,152,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,772,000 after purchasing an additional 586,334 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Fisker by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 55,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 4,635 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in Fisker during the 3rd quarter valued at about $630,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in shares of Fisker in the third quarter worth about $2,924,000. Finally, Spotlight Asset Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fisker in the third quarter worth about $173,000. 25.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Fisker (Get Rating)

Fisker Inc develops, manufactures, markets, leases, or sale of electric vehicles. The company is also involved in asset-light automotive business. It operates through The White Space, The Value Segment, and The Conservative Premium segments. In addition, the company offers fisker flexible platform agnostic design ,a process that develops and designs electric vehicles in specific segment size.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fisker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fisker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.